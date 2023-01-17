Nasdaq 100 Grinds Higher

Tue, Jan 17, 2023 @ 09:06 GMT
The Nasdaq 100 rallies as improved US consumer sentiment showed a falling inflation outlook. The direction remains up as pullbacks have been met with enthusiasm so far. The index is pushing into the supply zone from the mid-December sell-off with 11580 as the first resistance. Its breach may gather more interests and send the price to 11900 right under last month’s spike (12200). A break above that area could turn the mood around in the medium-term. 11330 is the immediate support and 11100 a second line of defence.

