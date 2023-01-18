Wed, Jan 18, 2023 @ 06:10 GMT
Gold Price Remains In Strong Uptrend Above $1,880

Titan FX
Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,900 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,875 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating gains above the 1.0780 support.
  • GBP/USD might continue to rise above the 1.2300 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price formed a base above the $1,850 level against the US Dollar. The price started a steady increase above the $1,870 and $1,880 levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,892 resistance zone. The price even moved above the $1,900 level and settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) plus the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price tested the $1,930 and started a consolidation phase. On the upside, the price might face sellers near the $1,925 level.

The next major resistance is near the $1,930 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,950 resistance level, above which gold price might visit the $2,000 resistance.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,900 level. The next major support is near the $1,880 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $1,875 on the same chart.

The main support is near $1,865, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,850 zone. In the stated case, gold price could slide towards the $1,820 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt a fresh increase if it clears the 1.092 resistance zone in the coming sessions.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Dec 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +10.6%, versus +10.7% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Dec 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +6.6%, versus +6.3% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Dec 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +9.2%, versus +9.2% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Dec 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -0.3%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • US Industrial Production for Dec 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -0.1%, versus -0.2% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

