The New Zealand dollar rallies as overall risk appetite grows. The pair has consolidated its recent gains above the former resistance at 0.6350. The choppy rise reveals a lack of momentum as the price inches towards the supply zone around 0.6460. Its breach could pave the way for a bullish continuation above 0.6510. Otherwise, the bears may take over in the near term. 0.6330 is an area of congestion and its break would shake some buyers out and send the kiwi to the latest daily low at 0.6190.