Wed, Jan 18, 2023 @ 16:14 GMT
GBP/AUD Moving into Support

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

GBPAUD may have a completed three-wave A-B-C decline for a higher degree wave D on a daily chart because of a strong rebound in September, so new recovery can be now in pla, possibly even back to 1.90 resistance area. Notice that rebound from latest low was sharp; its seen as wave A, followed by a wave B pullback that can be making a flat formation, now at the support so be aware of a new turn into the upside. Wave C projections are near 1.85 than 1.9. H&S pattern can also be completing the right shoulder.

