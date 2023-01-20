Fri, Jan 20, 2023 @ 13:39 GMT
CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY reversed from support level 138.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 142.50

CHFJPY recently reversed up from the key support level 138.00 (which has been revering the price from June), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from September.

The upward reversal from the support level 138.00 started the active primary impulse wave ③.

CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 142.50 (previous minor reversal high).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

