Tue, Jan 24, 2023 @ 17:02 GMT
Gold Moving into Technical Resistance – Five Waves Up Can Cause a Slow Down

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Gold came to new highs, but it’s seen in late stages of a final fifth wave that belongs to an impulse from 1784, so we should be aware of a bearish reversal since we know that after every five waves new correction can show up. We can also see price now testing fifth wave Fib target at 1940 while RSI shows a divergence so there is s chance that bulls will slow down, especially if the USD will find some support now when US yields are turning slightly lower.

If you want to and here more about gold and also silver check the video below.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

