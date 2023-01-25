Wed, Jan 25, 2023 @ 11:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD CPI Causes More Upside into Fifth Wave

AUD CPI Causes More Upside into Fifth Wave

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

AUD is the mover of the day after CPI yoy jumped unexpectedly to 8.4% in Australia up from 7.3%. Thats big and can potentially mean that RBA will be foreced to riase rates further. AUDUSD is moving aggressively higher, but still trading at some key trendline up here, with fifth wave. A lot of majors are trading at resistance vs USD, so if suddenly USD index would rally, then Aussie can come back down, but would most likely suffer less than others. From a longer term perspective we see AUDUSD clearly in bullish mode for much more upside, but ideally after a higher degree pullback.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.