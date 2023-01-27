USD/CHF Grinds Support

The US dollar builds a base ahead of the Fed rate decision next week. An initial pop above 0.9240 has prompted short-term sellers to cover some of their bets. Though 0.9280 along the 30-day moving average has proven to be a tough level to crack for the time being. 0.9140 at the base of the recent momentum is a key support to keep the rebound intact. Its breach could trigger a new round of sell-off and push the greenback below January 2022’s low (0.9100), confirming a bearish continuation in the process.