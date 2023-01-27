Fri, Jan 27, 2023 @ 11:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Consolidates as Latest Rebound Falters

GBPJPY Consolidates as Latest Rebound Falters

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY has been trending downwards after recording a fresh seven-year high of 172.10 in early November. In the short-term, the pair is trading without a clear direction, with its latest attempt for recovery being repeatedly held down by the 161.79 ceiling.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending after posting a bearish cross near the overbought zone, while the RSI appears ready to exit the 50-neutral territory to the downside.

Should the negative momentum strengthen, the pair could descend to test its recent support of 159.49. If that floor collapses, the spotlight could shift to the 158.58 barrier before the 2023 bottom of 155.34 curbs further declines. A break below the latter could pave the way for the March low of 151.00.

To the upside, bullish actions might initially propel the price above the recent resistance of 161.67. Surpassing that zone, the pair could challenge the 162.33 hurdle before the inside swing low of 163.04 comes under examination. Failing to halt there, the July resistance of 166.31 may prove to be the next obstacle for the bulls to overcome.

In brief, GBPJPY has been moving sideways in the past few daily sessions, appearing unable to adopt a clear directional impetus. Nevertheless, a profound break above or below its recent range could trigger a decisive move towards the same direction.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.