Wed, Feb 01, 2023 @ 17:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD reversed from support level 1.0800
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.09260

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 1.0800 (low of the previous minor correction (ii)), intersecting with the 20-day moving average.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0800 continues the C-wave of the active intermediate ABC correction (2).

EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.09260 (top of the previous minor impulse wave (i)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.