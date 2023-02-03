EURUSD Wave Analysis

- EURUSD under bearish pressure
- Likely to fall to support level 1.0775
EURUSD under the bearish pressure after the price reversed down from round resistance level 1.1000 , touching the upper daily Bollinger Band.
The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1000 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Dark Cloud Cover – which stopped the earlier impulse wave (iii).
EURUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0775 (low of the previous short-term correction (ii)).