EURUSD Wave Analysis

  • EURUSD under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0775

EURUSD under the bearish pressure after the price reversed down from round resistance level 1.1000 , touching the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1000 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Dark Cloud Cover – which stopped the earlier impulse wave (iii).

EURUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0775 (low of the previous short-term correction (ii)).

