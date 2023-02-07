Dow Jones 30 Seeks Support

Tue, Feb 07, 2023 @ 12:11 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 struggles as strong US job growth cast doubt on a rate cut later this year. The laborious grind around 34000 has met stiff selling pressure under the daily resistance of 34360. A shooting star candle showed a strong rejection of the upside and a subsequent drop below the base of a previous engulfing candle at 33700 means a lack of follow-through. 33500 is a key support at the lower end of the recent consolidation range. Its breach would send the index to the critical floor at 33000.

