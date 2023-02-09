Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 09:37 GMT
XAG/USD: The Final of the Intervening Wave is Near, After Which Price May Rush Up

Orbex
By Orbex

As a few weeks ago, XAGUSD suggests the construction of a global triple zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.

The 1H timeframe shows the marking of the second intervening wave x, which may soon be completed, taking the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree.

The bullish wave consists of intermediate waves (W)-(X)-(Y) and looks formed. The second intervening wave is under development, which may take the form of a zigzag and end soon.

After the wave completes its pattern, market participants will see growth in the primary wave to 25.938. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of wave.

Alternatively, the construction of the cycle intervening wave x can already be fully completed.

Thus, in the last section we see the initial part of a new bearish wave z of the cycle degree.

Perhaps the wave z will be a standard zigzag, as shown on the chart, and will complete its pattern near 17.490. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of actionary wave y.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

