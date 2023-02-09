USD/JPY: Dollar Losing Traction But More Signals Needed to Spark Deeper Drop

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The USDJPY edged lower in early Thursday but remains within 130.50/132.90 range which extends into fourth consecutive day.

Fading bullish momentum and south-heading stochastic / RSI on daily chart, signal that the downside is vulnerable, but need a firm break of daily Kijun-sen (131.00) which contained dips in past two days, with extension below daily Tenkan-sen (130.49) to confirm reversal and open way for further retracement of 127.22/132.90 recovery phase.

Ability to hold above Kijun-sen support would keep an action in extended consolidation, but still weighed by falling thick daily cloud (base of the cloud lays at 132.92).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Investors are focusing on US inflation data for stronger direction signals, after the latest hawkish comments from Fed and speculations that US terminal rate would increase towards 6%, did not provide stronger support to dollar.

Res: 131.56; 131.82; 132.70; 132.92

Sup: 130.49; 130.00; 129.39; 128.56