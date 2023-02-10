Fri, Feb 10, 2023 @ 11:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Stages Recovery

GBP/USD Stages Recovery

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound retreats as traders reposition ahead of a series of UK data. After coming off December’s high of 1.2440, the pair is staging a bounce from the demand zone around the psychological level of 1.2000. The recovery theme remains intact from a medium-term perspective. Though the short-term price action could be choppy as the cable strives to gain a secure footing above 1.2060. 1.2260 at the tip of a previously faded rebound is a key hurdle, and its breach would bring the pair back to its recent peak near 1.2400.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.