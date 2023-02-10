GBP/USD Stages Recovery

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound retreats as traders reposition ahead of a series of UK data. After coming off December’s high of 1.2440, the pair is staging a bounce from the demand zone around the psychological level of 1.2000. The recovery theme remains intact from a medium-term perspective. Though the short-term price action could be choppy as the cable strives to gain a secure footing above 1.2060. 1.2260 at the tip of a previously faded rebound is a key hurdle, and its breach would bring the pair back to its recent peak near 1.2400.