GBP Might Strenghten as GDP Posts Positive

Sat, Feb 11, 2023 @ 08:19 GMT
FBS
By FBS

On Friday 10th February 2023, the Office for National Statistics published the figures for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as 0.1% which turned out greater than the initial forecast of -0.2%. As a result of the positive outlook of this report, we need to examine the short-term impact on GBP pairs from a technical point of view.

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is currently reacting from the confluence of the trendline support, the 200-Day moving average, and the 88% Fibonacci level. Also, since the 50-Day moving average already crossed above the 100 and 200-period averages, there’s a huge chance we get to experience some bullish price action all the way to 1.24854 or higher.

Analysts’ Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: 1.24854
  • Invalidation: 1.19492

GBPCAD

Despite being in a downtrend, GBPCAD can be seen to have broken above two previous highs. This indicates the possibility of a bullish reaction from the highlighted drop-base-rally demand zone. I personally expect a typical case of a buy-to-sell movement to come into play in this scenario.

Analysts’ Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: 1.63470
  • Invalidation: 1.60654

GBPJPY

GBPJPY has recently created a wedge pattern, and within this wedge the most recent price action has been a bullish reaction from the trendline support, leaving us with the option of a bearish rejection from the rally-base-drop supply zone. The 50-Day moving average acts as an additional confluence to validate our prediction.

Analysts’ Expectations:

  • Direction: Bearish
  • Target: 156.21
  • Invalidation: 161.908

GBPAUD

GBPAUD is currently reacting from an area of supply. The 100-period moving average and the trendline resistance are an added confluence for the bearish price action since price is currently constricted within a wedge pattern.

Analysts’ Expectations:

  • Direction: Bearish
  • Target: 1.73278
  • Invalidation: 1.75482

CONCLUSION

The trading of CFDs comes at a risk. Thus, to succeed, you have to manage risks properly. To avoid costly mistakes while you look to trade these opportunities, be sure to do your due diligence and manage your risk appropriately.

FBS
FBShttps://fbs.com/
FBS is an international brand present in over 100 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to its clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFD's.

