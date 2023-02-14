Tue, Feb 14, 2023 @ 05:46 GMT
GBPCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCAD reversed from key support level 1.6110
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6325

GBPCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.6110 (previous monthly low from January), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.6110 stopped the previous minor impulse wave (iii).

Given the oversold daily Stochastic, GBPCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.6325 (top of the previous short-term correction (ii)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

