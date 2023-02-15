XAU/USD Continues Lower

Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 09:02 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

Gold inched lower as US Treasury yields rose amid expectations of tighter monetary policy by the Fed. The metal has been struggling to find a floor after its price made a U-turn from its 9-month high at 1960. 1850 from a previous bullish breakout at the start of the year has failed to stop the bleeding. A bullish RSI divergence shows a slowdown in the downward momentum but there is no confirmation yet of a turnaround, which would be a rise above 1890. In the meantime, 1825 is likely to be the next stop.

