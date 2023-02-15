FTSE 100 Consolidates Gains

Equities tread water as stubborn inflation tempers the hope that the Fed could pause rate hikes. Still, the FTSE 100 remains on an upward trajectory after bouncing off the 20-day SMA on the daily chart. This is a strong sign that the uptrend has resumed in the medium-term. But the short-term price action could struggle with the hourly RSI showing signs of overextension as the index reaches the round number 8000. A pullback would allow the bulls to catch their breath and 7900 will be the first level to be tested.