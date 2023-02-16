Thu, Feb 16, 2023 @ 12:21 GMT
GBP/USD Tests Key Support

The pound slipped after January’s CPI came out below expectations. On the daily chart, the pair is still range bound between January’s low (1.1850) and high (1.2450). For intraday traders, a shooting star in the supply zone (1.2260) from a faded bounce indicates solid selling interests. The previous swing low of 1.1960 is a key level to keep the rebound valid. A bearish breakout may trigger a new round sell-off to the critical floor at 1.1850. As the RSI bounces back into neutral territory, 1.2070 is the first resistance.

