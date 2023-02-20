Dax 40 Finds Support

The Dax 40 whipsaws on concerns about more interest rate hikes. The price action previously failed to clear the high of 15650, forming a double top as it pulls below 15380. A bounce off 15300 right above the swing low of 15250 on the 30-day SMA, suggests a strong enough follow-through to keep the short-term bullish momentum intact. A close back above 15650 would nip the selling in the bud and resume the uptrend while a bearish breakout would cause a correction to the previous consolidation range above 15000.