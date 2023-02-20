Mon, Feb 20, 2023 @ 12:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Extends Pullback Below 50-day SMA

EURUSD Extends Pullback Below 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com

EURUSD has been on a steep uptrend after finding its feet at the 20-year low of 0.9535, storming to a fresh 10-month high in early February. However, the pair experienced a moderate downside correction, with the price diving below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the last couple of daily sessions.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces have gained the upper hand. Specifically, the RSI has flatlined beneath its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is weakening further below both zero and its red signal line.

Should selling pressures persist, the pair could test its recent support region of 1.0612. Sliding beneath that floor, further declines could cease at the January bottom of 1.0480. Even lower, a violation of the November support of 1.0290, which lies very close to the 200-day SMA, might shift the technical picture back to bearish.

On the flipside, if buyers re-emerge and manage to push the price above its 50-day SMA, initial resistance could be met at the 1.0800 hurdle. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could aim for the crucial 1.0937 region, which also provided strong resistance in April 2022. A break above that zone could open the door for the 10-month peak of 1.1032.

In brief, EURUSD has been under some selling pressure lately, dropping beneath its 50-day SMA for the first time since early November. Therefore, the downside move could extend in the case that the pair fails to reclaim this crucial barrier.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.