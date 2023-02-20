Mon, Feb 20, 2023 @ 12:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index: Bulls Taking a Breather Under New Six-Week Gigh

Dollar Index: Bulls Taking a Breather Under New Six-Week Gigh

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Friday’s close in red with long upper shadow of daily candle and formation of bull-trap above Fibo 76.4% of 105.39/100.66 / top of weekly cloud, signals that bulls might be losing traction.

The price action is so far holding within daily cloud, with cloud base marking strong supports at 103.50 zone, along with broken Fibo 61.8% and daily Tenkan-sen.

Immediate bias is expected to remain with bulls while these supports hold, though initial signals of stall and possible pullback are developing.

Daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen turned sideways, while stochastic is heading south after forming a bearish divergence, though negative signals were so far countered by daily MA’s on bullish configuration and still strong positive momentum.

Expect stronger direction signals on break of either side barriers, with 103.50/00 marking lower pivots (loss of which would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback), while sustained lift above 104.60 (Friday’s spike high / weekly cloud top) would bring bulls fully in play for fresh acceleration higher.

With Monday’s action expected to be quiet due to US holidays, traders turn focus towards economic releases due later this week (US Housing data, GDP, weekly jobless claims, PCE).

Res: 104.28; 104.60; 105.04; 105.39.
Sup: 103.50; 103.03; 102.68; 102.47.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.