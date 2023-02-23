USDCAD: The Price May Rise To 1.385

USDCAD suggests the construction of a correction pattern – a triple zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.

The cycle waves w-x-y-x are fully completed, and now the final actionary leg is being built – the sub-wave z. Apparently, the wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, where the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are formed.

At the moment, the market may be in the process of building the last wave.

It can end in the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1.385 level. At that level, it will be at 50% of zigzag wave Ⓦ.

It is worth considering an alternative scenario. According to this view, the initial part of a new bearish trend can now be built.

Perhaps there is a construction of the primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, which is the beginning in a larger correction pattern.

Perhaps the primary waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already been completed.

In the near future, a continuation of the bearish primary wave Ⓨ is possible. It has a double zigzag structure (W)-(X)-(Y). The end of the decline in the intermediate wave (Y) is expected near 1.312. At that level, Ⓨ will be at 76.4% of Ⓦ.