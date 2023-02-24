Technical Outlook and Review

USD/JPY:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for USDJPY is bullish due to the current price being above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along an ascending trendline.If this bullish momentum continues, expect the price to continue heading towards the 1st resistance at 138.175, where the previous swing high is.

In an alternate scenario, price could possibly head back down to break the 1st support at 134.650, where the overlap support is before heading towards the 2nd support at 132.904, where the overlap support and 38.2% Fibonacci line is.

DXY:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for DXY is bullish due to the current price crossing above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along an ascending trendline.If this bullish momentum continues, expect the price to possibly break the 1st resistance at 104.667, where the recent high and 78.6% Fibonacci line is before heading towards the 2nd resistance at 105.631, where the previous swing high is.

In an alternative scenario, price could head back down to retest the 1st support at 103.740, where the overlap support and 38.2% Fibonacci line is.

EUR/USD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for EURUSD is bearish due to the current price crossing below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bearish market structure. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along a descending trendline.If this bearish momentum continues, expect the price to head towards the 1st support at 1.05830 which is the overlap support.

In an alternate scenario, price could possibly head back up to retest the 1st resistance at 1.06690, where the overlap support is.

GBP/USD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for GBPUSD is bearish due to the current price crossing below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bearish market. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along a descending trendline.If this bearish momentum continues, expect the price to possibly break the 1st support at 1.19609, where the recent swing low is, before heading towards the 2nd support at 1.18410, where the previous swing low is.

In an alternate scenario, price could head back up to retest the 1st resistance line at 1.21756 where the overlap resistance is.

USD/CHF:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for USDCHF is bullish due to the current price being above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along an ascending trendline.If the current bullish trend continues, expect the price to possibly continue heading towards the 1st resistance at 0.93609 where the intermediate high is.In an alternative scenario, price could possibly head back down to retest the 1st support at 0.92794, where the previous swing high is

XAU/USD (GOLD):

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for XAUUSD is bearish due to the current price being below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bearish market. To add confluence to this bias, price is also along a descending trendline.If this bearish momentum continues, expect the price to possibly continue heading towards the 1st support at 1782.920 where the overlap support is.

In an alternative scenario, price could possibly head back up to retest the 1st resistance at 1824.515 where the overlap support is

AUD/USD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for AUDUSD is slightly bearish due to the current price being below the Ichimoku cloud, and the price has broken the ascending channel, indicating a bearish market.

The price could possibly godown towards the 1st support level at 0.67849 which is the recent swing low and in line with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. There is 2nd support at 0.66316 where the previous overlap support and 50% Fibonacci line are.

In an alternate scenario, The price could possibly go up towards the 1st resistance level at 0.69188 which is the recent overlap swing high, There is 2nd resistance at 0.70132 which is in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

NZD/USD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for NZDUSD is bearish, as the current price is below the Ichimoku Cloud. Expecting the price go down towards the 1st support at 0.61936 which is the overlap swing low. The 2nd support is at 0.60168 where the 50% Fibonacci line is.

In an alternate scenario, price could possibly go up towards the 1st resistance level at 0.65158 which is the recent overlap swing high. There is a 2nd resistance at 0.66962 where the 78.6% Fibonacci line is.

USD/CAD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for USDCAD is bullish , as the current price is above the Ichimoku cloud and break the upper level of the descending channel. Expecting the current price to possibly break the 1st resistance at 1.36956 which is the overlap of recent swing high, before it head to the 2nd resistance at 1.38223 which is the previous swing high.

In an alternative scenario, the price could possibly drop to the 1st support at 1.32308 which is the previous swing low and also in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. The 2nd support is at 1.29584 where the 78.6% Fibonacci line is .

OIL:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for BOC is bearish as the current price acrossing the Ichimoku cloud, and there is an descending trend line. Expecting the price to head down towards the 1st support level at 79.222 which is the recent overlap swing low, before the price drops to the 2nd support at 75.827.

In an alternate scenario, the price could possibly head up towards the 1st resistance level at 88.598 which is the recent swing high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4 chart, the overall bias for DJI is bearish. To add confluence to this, the price is crossing below the Ichimoku cloud which indicates a bearish market.If this bearish momentum continues, expect the price to possibly continue heading towards the 1st support at 32504.04, where the 38.2% Fibonacci line and overlap support is.In an alternative scenario, price could possibly head back up towards the 1st resistance at 33380.95, where the 23.6% Fibonacci line is.

DAX:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for DAX is bullish due to the current price crossing above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market.If this bullish momentum continues, expect the price to possibly head towards the 1st resistance line at 15705, where the recent high is.In an alternative scenario, price could possibly head down to retest the 1st support at 15290, where the overlap support is.

ETHUSD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for ETHUSD is bullish, as there is a strong ascending trend line. The price may head back to retest the 1st support that intersect with the ascending trend line, before it go up and break the 1st resistance line at 1783.72 before breaking the 2nd resistance line at 2013.26 which is the previous swing high.

In an alternate scenario, the price may retrace back to the 1st support line at 1509.50 which is the recent overlap support before it heads towards the 2nd support at 1173.56 which is in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

BTCUSD:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for BTCUSD is bullish. As there is an ascending trend line, expect the price may head back to retest the 1st support that intersect with the ascending trend line, before it go up and break the 1st resistance at 24986.97 which is the overlap recent swing high, before it head up to the 2nd resistance 29432.80 where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracemnt is.

In an alternate scenario, The price may go down towards the 1st support line at 21553.01 which is in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, before heading down towards the 2nd support at 19231.61 which is in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

S&P 500:

Looking at the H4 chart, my overall bias for S&P500 is bearish due to the current price being below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bearish market.If this bearish momentum continues, expect the price to continue heading towards the 1st support at 3973.25 which is the overlap support and slightly above where the 61.8% Fibonacci line is.

In an alternative scenario, price could possibly head back up to retest the 1st resistance at 4056.75, where the overlap resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci line is.

