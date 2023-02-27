Mon, Feb 27, 2023 @ 08:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Slides Further As Dollar Gains Steadily

EUR/USD Slides Further As Dollar Gains Steadily

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0600 support.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0580 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD could dive if it breaks the 1.1920 support.
  • Gold price is at risk of a move below the $1,800 support.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro started another decline after it failed to recover above 1.0800 against the US Dollar. EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0700 support zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled below the 1.0650 support level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The decline gained pace below the 1.0620 and 1.0600 support levels. A low is formed near 1.0536 and the pair is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.0575 level.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0580 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.0620 level. A clear move above the 1.0620 resistance might start a steady increase.

The next target could be near the 1.0700 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), where the bears might appear. Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the 1.0800 level.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.0540 level. The next major support is near the 1.0500 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 1.0450. Any more losses could open the doors for a drop towards 1.0380.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair slowly declined below 1.2050 and there is a risk of more losses in the coming days.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Industrial Confidence for Feb 2023 – Forecast 2, versus 1.3 previous
  • Euro Zone Economic Sentiment Indicator for Feb 2023 – Forecast 101, versus 99.9 previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Jan 2023 – Forecast -4% versus +5.6% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

