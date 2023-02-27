Mon, Feb 27, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
Dow Jones 30 Tests Critical Support

The Dow Jones 30 slips as strong economic data may allow the Fed to stick to its high rate policy. On the daily chart, the index is struggling to hold on to its gains from the past three months. A break below 33000 would cause a retest of the lower band of the current consolidation and December’s low of 32500. A break below this major floor would force more investors to unwind their positions, triggering a broader sell-off. 33200 is the immediate resistance should buyers start to make their way back.

