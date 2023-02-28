Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 06:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Could Recover If Bulls Clear This Hurdle

GBP/USD Could Recover If Bulls Clear This Hurdle

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD retested the key 1.1920 support zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2060 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above the 1.0600 resistance zone.
  • Gold price is struggling to stay above the $1,800 support.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a fresh decline from well above 1.2100 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD traded below the 1.2000 support to enter a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled below the 1.2050 support level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, it retested the key 1.1920 support zone. A low was formed near 1.1922 and the pair recently started an upside correction. There was a wave above the 1.1950 and 1.2000 resistance levels.

GBP/USD spiked above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2147 swing high to 1.1922 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.2060 level.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2060 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.2100 level. A clear move above the 1.2100 resistance might start a steady increase.

The next target could be near the 1.2200 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the 1.2280 level.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1950 level. The next major support is near the 1.1920 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 1.1850. Any more losses could open the doors for a drop towards 1.1720.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair tested the 1.0535 zone and recently corrected higher. It is now facing hurdles near the 1.0640 and 1.0650 levels.

Economic Releases

  • US Housing Price Index for Dec 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.6%, versus -0.1% previous.
  • Canadian Gross Domestic Product for Q4 2022 – Forecast -0.2%, versus +0.7% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.