FTSE 100 Struggles to Bounce

The FTSE 100 tumbles as record high grocery inflation in the UK fans fears of higher interest rates. The index failed to hold on to the 30-day SMA (7870) after hitting resistance at 7950. A correction could be taking shape following a stellar rise since the beginning of the year. The RSI’s oversold condition has brought in some bids but that may not be enough to stage a meaningful recovery in the short-term. Instead, a fall below 7850 may prompt more buyers to bail out, triggering a liquidation towards the daily support at 7710.