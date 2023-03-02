EURCHF Wave Analysis

Thu, Mar 02, 2023 @ 06:02 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCHF broke key resistance level 0.9920
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0045

EURCHF recently broke the key resistance level 0.9920 (upper border of the narrow sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from the start of February).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9920 accelerated the C-wave of the active upward ABC correction 2 from the start of February.

EURCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.0045 (which stopped the earlier waves (C), (2) and (ii)).

