Brent Keeps Trying to Grow

The crude oil sector fights with the news flow, trying to climb higher. A Brent barrel now costs 85.25 USD.

China has changed its forecast for economic growth in the country to 5.0% from 5.5% earlier. This made capital market really unhappy because it had really counted on the demand on energy carriers from China. Last year, the Chinese GDP grew by just 3%. Hence, the decrease in the target for 2023 might be an attempt to place more realistic goals and reach them efficiently. However, at the moment things look bad.

For now, the market has few fundamental reasons for optimism, yet local waves of purchases happen.

On H4, Brent has formed a consolidation range around 83.83. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 87.52 will practically open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 83.83 might happen, followed by further growth to 87.52. And this is just a half of the wave. After the goal of growth is reached, a decline to 83.83 might follow, and then — growth to 94.80. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD: its signal line is above zero in the histogram area suggesting growth to new highs.

On H1, the structure of the fifth wave of growth to 85.80 has been completed. Today a consolidation range is forming below it. An escape downwards and a link of correction to 83.83 are not excluded. With an escape upwards, the wave might continue to 87.50. The target is local. After it is reached, a link of decline to 83.83 and growth to 90.00 might follow. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by Stochastic. Its signal line is above 20, aimed strictly upwards.