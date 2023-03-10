Fri, Mar 10, 2023 @ 10:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Bounces Back

USD/JPY Bounces Back

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen weakened as the BoJ kept its ultra-loose policy untouched. On the daily chart, the pair has met stiff selling pressure at December’s highs around 138.00. The confluence of the previous swing low of 135.60 and the 20-day SMA is an important area to see how the bulls would react. The RSI’s oversold situation triggered a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour. But the bulls will need to clear 137.40 before they could push for a continuation above 138.00. On the downside, 134.50 would be a second layer of support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.