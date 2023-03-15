Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 07:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI broke key support level 74.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 70.20

WTI crude oil under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 74.00 (which is the lower boundary of the sideways price range from the middle of November).

The breakout of the support level 74.00 accelerated the active corrective wave (ii).

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 70.20 (former multi-month low from February, target for the completion of the active wave (ii)) – from where the upward correction is likely.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.