Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 17:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP at Risk of Breaking Below Sideways Range

EURGBP at Risk of Breaking Below Sideways Range

XM.com
By XM.com

EURGBP has mostly been trading between the 23.6% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of the September-December 2022 downtrend over the past three months, but the lower bound of that range came under attack on Wednesday. Sellers swarmed into the market after the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA) caved in on the price.

The 20-day SMA is in the process of crossing below the 50-day one, while the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines of the Ichimoku cloud are sloping downwards too, pointing to an increasingly bearish bias. The momentum indicators are underlining the short-term negative picture. The stochastics are converging on the 20 oversold mark and the RSI is diving deeper below 50.

Immediate support comes at the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.8712, which hasn’t been tested since mid-to-late December. A drop below it would instantly bring into view the 200-day SMA 0.8677, after which, the December 1 low of 0.8546 would be eyed by the bears.

However, if the sideways range holds and the price bounces off the 23.6% Fibo, a difficult battle lies to the north. The entire zone around the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.8815 is surrounded with obstacles. Particularly, the 20- and 50-day SMAs and the cloud top at 0.8858. Even if these barriers are cleared, the 50% Fibonacci just below 0.8900 that forms the upper bound of the range could prove difficult to overcome. Not to mention the February top of 0.8978, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci.

In brief, a break below the range’s lower bound would increase the risk of the neutral medium-term outlook turning bearish, and only a climb above the February top can sustain the weak positive trend in the longer run.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.