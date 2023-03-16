Thu, Mar 16, 2023 @ 03:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 index Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • FTSE 100 index reversed from support level 7335,00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 7500.00

FTSE 100 index today reversed up from the powerful support level 7335,00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of November) – standing well below the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 7335,00 stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave (i) of wave C from the start of this month.

FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7500.00 (former minor support which reversed the index earlier this month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.