Bitcoin Price Rally Turns Attractive on Dips

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price is consolidating gains above the $23,000 support zone.
  • BTC broke a major key trend line at $22,200 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price climbed higher above the $1,920 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD declined heavily after it faced rejection near the 1.0750 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price found support near the $19,500 zone and started a fresh increase. BTC/USD broke the $22,000 resistance zone to move into a positive region.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price even cleared a major key trend line at $22,200. It opened the doors for a move above the $24,000 resistance zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price traded to a new monthly high at $26,510 and recently corrected gains. There was a move below the $25,000 support zone.

On the downside, an initial support sits near the $24,000 level. The main breakdown support sits near the $23,000 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

If there is a downside break and close below $23,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days. In the stated case, it could revisit the $22,000 support or even test $21,200.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $25,300 resistance zone. A close above the $25,300 level may perhaps start another steady increase in the coming sessions.

In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $26,250 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $27,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 205K, versus 211K previous.
  • ECB Interest Rate on Deposits – Forecast 3%, versus 2.5% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

