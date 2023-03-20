EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF broke resistance level 0.9850

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0000

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURCHF recently broke the resistance level 0.9850 (former support from February) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from the start of March.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9850 accelerated the active short-term correction 2.

Given the strongly bearish Swiss franc sentiment, EURCHF currency pair can then be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level at parity, 1.0000.