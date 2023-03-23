Thu, Mar 23, 2023 @ 13:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Elliott Wave Forecasting The Path

GBPJPY Elliott Wave Forecasting The Path

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello fellow traders. In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPJPY forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know, GBPJPY Is trading within the cycle from the February 28th peak. Recently we got 3 waves recovery against 165.98 high . The pair found sellers at the extreme zone and made the turn down as expected. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast.

GBPJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 02.10.2022

We are calling cycle from the 165.95 high completed as the 5 waves structure. Currently GBPJPY is doing correction against that high, which looks incomplete. We expect to see another leg up C red to complete wave (2) recovery.

GBPJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 03.22.2022

The pair has traded higher as we expected. It broke previous peak A red, confirming C red leg is in progress. More short term strength should ideally follow toward 162.6-164.87 area before turn lower takes place ideally.

GBPJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 03.23.2022

Eventually the pair made rally toward equal legs area 162.6-164.87 and found sellers as we expected. We already got decent pull back so we label wave (2) completed at the 163.33 high. As far as the price holds below that peak, chances are we are going to see further weakness. However , break of 03/16 low is needed to confirm next leg down is in progress.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.