Thu, Mar 23, 2023 @ 13:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Bounce Off 15-Month Low; Bearish Bias Intact

WTI Oil Futures Bounce Off 15-Month Low; Bearish Bias Intact

XM.com
By XM.com

WTI oil futures (May delivery) broke below their rectangle pattern, which held strong since late November, posting a fresh 15-month low of 64.36. Even though the commodity managed to recoup some losses, its technical picture remains bearish.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that buying forces are strengthening but have not taken control yet. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is ascending near its 80-overbought zone after escaping oversold conditions, while the MACD histogram is gaining ground but still below both zero and its red signal line.

If the recent rebound resumes, the price could initially challenge the recent support of 72.60, which could act as resistance in the future. Breaking above that zone, the commodity could ascend towards 83.18, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 6.62-130.5 uptrend that extended from the pandemic lows till the 13-year high in March 2022. Even higher, further upside moves could cease at the November high of 92.50.

On the flipside, should the negative momentum intensify and the price reverses lower again, the 50.0% Fibo of 68.56 could act as the first line of defense. A violation of that territory may open the door for the 15-month low of 64.36. Failing to halt there, the price could descend to test the 61.8% Fibo of 53.94.

In brief, WTI oil futures posted a minor rebound after plummeting to a fresh 15-month low and reaching oversold conditions. For the bearish outlook to reverse, the price needs to jump above the 83.18 ceiling. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.