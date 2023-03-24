Fri, Mar 24, 2023 @ 05:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY At Risk of Additional Decline, PMI’s Next

USD/JPY At Risk of Additional Decline, PMI’s Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 133.50 support zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 131.80 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD rallied above 1.0800 and 1.2220 respectively.
  • The US Manufacturing PMI could decline from 47.3 to 47.0 in March 2023 (Preliminary).

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US dollar started a fresh decline from well above 134.00 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY traded below the 133.50 and 133.00 levels to enter a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair moved below the 132.50 support level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair even traded below the 131.20 support. A low is formed near 130.40 and the pair is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 131.55 level.

The first major resistance is near the 131.80 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 131.80 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 132.20. A clear move above the 132.20 resistance might send the pair towards the 133.00 zone.

Any more gains might send the pair towards 133.50 or even 134.00. On the downside, an immediate support is near the 130.50.

The next major support is near the 130.00 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 128.80 level or 127.50 in the coming days.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair gained strength above the 1.0800 resistance zone and even spiked above the 1.0880 level.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 47.0, versus 46.3 previous.
  • Germany’s Services PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.0, versus 50.9 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 49.0, versus 48.5 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 52.5, versus 52.7 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 47.0, versus 47.3 previous.
  • US Zone Services PMI for March 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 50.5, versus 50.6 previous
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.