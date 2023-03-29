Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 07:21 GMT
Elliott Wave Favors DAX Rally to Fail

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Cycle from 9.28.2022 low has ended as a 5 waves impulse at 15706.51. We labelled this rally as wave ((1)) as the 1 hour chart below shows. Wave ((2)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from 9.28.2022 low. The decline from wave ((1)) peak on March 7, 2023 is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 7, 2023 high, wave ((a)) ended at 14664.17 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 15153.11. Final leg wave ((c)) lower ended at 14458.39 which completed wave W in higher degree. Wave X rally is now in progress to correct cycle from 3.7.2023 high with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure.

Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 15298.49 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 14809.82. Wave ((c)) higher is in progress to retest wave ((1)) high at 15706.51 before the Index turns lower. A 100% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) comes at 15644.18 which is a possible target for wave ((c)) of X. Near term, as far as pivot at 15706.51 high stays intact, expect the rally to fail and the Index to resume lower again.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

