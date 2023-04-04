Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100 broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 13400.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the resistance area located between the resistance levels 12885.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of February) and 13160.00

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from last month.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 13400.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).