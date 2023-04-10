EUR/USD Aims Fresh Increase While EUR/JPY Eyes More Upsides

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD is consolidating above the key 1.0880 support zone. EUR/JPY is rising and might rally further if it clears the 145.40 resistance zone.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

The Euro started a downside correction from the 1.0970 zone.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0910 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/JPY started a steady increase after it found support near 142.50.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 144.20 on the hourly chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD, the Euro remained well-bid above the 1.0880 zone and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. EUR/USD was able to break above the 1.0920 resistance level.

The pair tested the 1.0970 zone before it started a correction. There was a break below the 1.0920 level, but the bulls were active near the key 1.0880 support. A low is formed at 1.0876, and the pair is now consolidating.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Immediate resistance is near the 1.0910 level. Besides, there is a key bearish trendline forming with resistance near 1.0910. The trendline is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0937 swing high to the 1.0876 low.

The next major resistance is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level at 1.0925. A clear move above the 1.0925 level might send the pair toward the 1.0970 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a test of 1.1000.

On the downside, the pair might find support near the 1.0880 level. The next major support sits near the 1.0820 level, below which the pair could even test the 1.0790 support zone.

If there is a downside break below the 1.0790 support, the pair might accelerate lower in the coming days. In the stated case, it could even test 1.0720.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/JPY, the Euro formed a base above the 142.50 support zone against the Japanese Yen. The EUR/JPY pair started a decent increase above the 142.80 and 143.00 resistance levels.

The bulls were able to push the pair above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 145.42 swing high to the 142.54 low. It is now consolidating above the 144.00 level and above the 50-hour simple moving average.

Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 145.42 swing high to the 142.54 low at 144.75.

The next major resistance could be near the 145.40 level. If there is an upside break above 145.40, the pair could test 146.00. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 146.80 level.

On the downside, the pair might find support near the 144.20 level. Besides, there is a major bullish trendline forming with support near 144.20.

The next major support is near 143.60, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In the stated case, EUR/JPY might decline toward the 143.00 level. Any more losses could lead the pair toward 142.50 in the near term.