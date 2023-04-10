Mon, Apr 10, 2023 @ 23:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from support level 163.55
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 166.00

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 163.55 (former resistance level which has been reversing the price from the start of March).

The upward reversal from the support level 163.55 runs counter to the active intermediate impulse wave (C) from the start of April.

Given the strong yen sales, GBPJPY can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 166.00 (top of the previous impulse wave C).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.