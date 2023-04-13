Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 08:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCL_F (Crude Oil) Looking To Complete Impulse Elliott Wave Sequence Before Pullback...

CL_F (Crude Oil) Looking To Complete Impulse Elliott Wave Sequence Before Pullback Starts

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

CL_F (Crude Oil) favors higher in 5 wave Impulse Elliott Wave sequence as wave 1 before pullback starts. It placed (B) at $64.12 low on 3/20/2023. Above (B) low, it placed ((i)) at $71.67 high & ((ii)) at $66.82 low. ((ii)) was 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of ((i)). It favored ended ((iii)) at $81.81 high on 4/04/2023 high as extended ((iii)). Within ((iii)), it placed (i) at $74.37 high, (ii) at $72.61 low, (iii) at $81.69 high, (iv) at $79.00 low & (v) ended at $81.81 high as ((iii)) as 2.0 Fibonacci extension of ((i)). It ended ((iv)) at $79.37 low as double as shallow correction on 4/11/2023. Above ((iv)) low, it favors higher in ((v)) of 1.

Above ((iv)) low of $79.37, it ended (i) of ((v)) at $81.85 high & (ii) at $81.28 low. It ended (iii) at $83.53 high & favors pullback in (iv) before upside resumes in (v) to finish ((v)) as wave 1. Impulse sequence expects to finish with momentum divergence in fifth wave against third wave before correction starts. So, if it erases the momentum divergence with more upside, then it can be the part of nest within impulse sequence before pullback starts. Once it finished wave 1 as impulse sequence, it expect to pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings against 3/20/2023 low before turning higher. It expects to remain supported at extreme areas in pullback.

CL_F (Crude Oil) 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

CL_F (Crude Oil) Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.