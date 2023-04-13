Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 08:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Recovers Somewhat Within Upward Sloping Channel

AUDUSD Recovers Somewhat Within Upward Sloping Channel

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD rebounded off the 0.6625 support level, which is also near the lower boundary of the short-term upward sloping channel. Currently, the market is standing above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is approaching a bearish crossover within the 50- and the 200-day SMAs near 0.6740.

Technically, the MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger line in the negative region, while the RSI is pointing upwards above the neutral threshold of 50, suggesting that more bullish moves may be on cards.

If the price action jumps above the SMAs, there is scope to test the 0.6790 resistance. Clearing this key level would see additional gains towards 0.6857. This is considered to be a strong resistance area which has been rejected a few times in the past. Rising above it would see prices re-test the 0.7030 peak.

If the 0.6625 support fails, then the focus would shift to the downside towards 0.6560. This level is the previous bottom and if it is breached, this would increase downside pressure and bring about a reversal of the trend. From here, AUDUSD would be on the path towards the 0.6385 low.

Overall, AUDUSD has been positive in the near-term since bottoming at 0.6560. In the long-term view, the price is appearing negative as it stands beneath the descending trend line.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.