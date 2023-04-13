EUR/USD: Euro Hits One-Year High after Disappointing US PPI/Jobless Claims Data

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro rose to one-year high on fresh acceleration through psychological 1.10 barrier and former top at 1.1032 (Feb2), lifted by weaker dollar on below-expectations US CPI and jobless claims/PPI miss.

Weekly close above broken pivot at 1.0942 (50% retracement of 1.2349/0.9535 / 100WMA) is needed to confirm bulls, with sustained break of former high (1.1032) to generate initial signal of bullish continuation, after larger uptrend paused for two-month (Feb/Mar) correction.

Bulls eye next targets at 1.1200/74 (200WMA/Fibo 61.8%), as the pair is on track for the fourth consecutive weekly gain.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Firmly bullish daily technical studies support the action, though overbought conditions warn that bulls may run out of steam and pause for consolidation in coming sessions.

Dip-buying is expected to remain favored in current conditions, with broken Fibo 50% barrier and rising 10DMA (1.0942/24) to contain extended dips and offer better levels to re-enter bullish market.

Only return and close below rising 20DMA (1.0861) would sideline bulls and risk deeper correction.

Res: 1.1100; 1.1154; 1.1200; 1.1274.

Sup: 1.1032; 1.1000; 1.0924; 1.0861.