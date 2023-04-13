Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 17:19 GMT
Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold broke resistance level 2030.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2100.

Gold continues to rise after the price broke the minor resistance level 2030.00 (which reversed the price at the start of this month).

The breakout of the resistance level 2030.00 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 which belongs to the sharp upward impulse sequence (3) from February.

Given the multi month uptrend, Gold can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 2100.00 (forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).


FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

