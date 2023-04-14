Fri, Apr 14, 2023 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On the hourly chart at FXOpen, the Euro started a fresh increase from the 1.0835 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair climbed above the 1.0935 resistance to move into a bullish zone.

The pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.1000. It is now showing positive signs and consolidating in a tight range. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the 1.1075 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1120 level. A break above the 1.1120 resistance zone could spark another strong increase. In the stated case, it could rise toward the 1.1200 resistance.

Conversely, the pair might start a downside correction from 1.1075. Initial support is near 1.1000, coinciding with the 50-hour simple moving average and a connecting bullish trend line. Any more losses might send the pair towards 1.0935 in the near term.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.