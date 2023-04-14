EUR/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart at FXOpen, the Euro started a fresh increase from the 1.0835 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair climbed above the 1.0935 resistance to move into a bullish zone.

The pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.1000. It is now showing positive signs and consolidating in a tight range. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the 1.1075 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1120 level. A break above the 1.1120 resistance zone could spark another strong increase. In the stated case, it could rise toward the 1.1200 resistance.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Conversely, the pair might start a downside correction from 1.1075. Initial support is near 1.1000, coinciding with the 50-hour simple moving average and a connecting bullish trend line. Any more losses might send the pair towards 1.0935 in the near term.