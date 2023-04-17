Mon, Apr 17, 2023 @ 12:20 GMT
GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from resistance level 1.2510
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.2340

GBPUSD continues to fall after the price reversed down from the key resistance level 1.2510 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of April).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.2510 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star.

Given the bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic, GBPUSD can then be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2340 (low of the previous minor correction 2).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

